OLEAN — The city’s legislative body rebuked vetoes from Mayor Bill Aiello over stop signs on Front Street on Tuesday.
The council voted 6-0 to override Aiello’s veto of adding stop signs to Front Street at Prospect Avenue, and 5-1 to override a veto on stop signs on Front Street at Spring Street. The overrides required at least five affirmative votes to pass.
Before discussions on the vote, Aiello noted that a city Department of Public Works review showed that the stop signs do not conform to state standards.
“The study was done by (DPW Director) Robert Thompson — a study that you asked for — and I hope you take it into consideration,” Aiello said.
Vernon Robinson Jr., I-Ward 6, said data from the study is five years old, and it took months after first being requested by the council for a review to be conducted. He supported moving ahead with the installation, and suggested prioritizing repairs on Front Street.
“If it becomes a problem,” Robinson said, “...the council can easily remove it.”
David Anastasia, D-Ward 7, noted his niece was involved in a traffic collision at Front and Prospect, and a stop sign might have led to no collision at all.
“We’re putting them mainly up for public safety,” he said, not for speed control.
J.R. Bennion, R-Ward 1, noted there have been at least 12 other stop signs put in since Aiello took office in 2014 and none provoked vetoes or threats of vetoes — even at other intersections without traffic studies or flaws such as driveways exiting into intersections, cited by Thompson’s study as hinderances to the Front Street stop signs. He also noted the mayor has been in favor of turning the street — on which Bennion lives and represents — into a truck route to detour around North Union Street to the detriment of residents.
Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, was the sole opposing vote for the Spring Street intersection, stating he preferred to see a rapid flashing beacon for pedestrians placed at that corner over a stop sign.
First approved by the council on July 25, Aiello issued a veto decision Aug. 4 to the city clerk. Robinson noted confusion over the process for an override, which differs between resolutions and local laws.
While local law vetoes are covered under state Municipal Home Rule Law, vetoes of resolutions — the process used for the Front Street stop signs — are governed by the city charter. While both require a two-thirds majority to override a veto, time limits differ for the procedures.
Under the city charter, the mayor must disapprove of approved resolutions in writing within 10 days, not counting Sundays, to the council or clerk — the city charter also declares that the city clerk is the clerk to the council. The charter then requires the council to consider the veto at the next meeting. A meeting was held Aug. 8, but during the meeting Aiello told the council that the vote to override would come up “in two weeks,” indicating Tuesday’s meeting.
Aiello has issued only one other veto in the over nine years he has served as mayor. The other veto, issued in the fall of 2022 against a local law creating a civilian police review board, also received a passing override vote from the council.
To date, the mayor has not announced nominations for the panel as required under the law.