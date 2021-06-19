WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial Hospital has announced the selection of Kristopher Green as the hospital’s director of human resources. He assumes the position most recently held by Carrie Walker, who was promoted to vice president of medical practices and professional services in March.
A life resident of Wellsville, Green comes to Jones from Amazon Logistics, where he was the Upstate New York senior regional human resources business partner and the interim regional HR manager for New York.
He graduated from Thomas Edison State University of New Jersey with bachelor’s degrees in business administration and human resources management. He earned his master’s in human resource management at State University of New York at Stony Brook.
“Working in human resources allows me to support the organization’s most valuable resource — its people,” he said. “This, in turn, helps the organization accomplish its mission. I am very fortunate and proud to have joined the Jones Memorial Hospital team and am looking forward to working with everyone.”
A Wellsville native, Green and his wife, Allison, have two children, Wyatt, 7, and 5-year-old Liam. A fan of baseball, Green is involved in Little League and enjoys spending time with his family. He is involved in a number of community organizations including the American Legion and the Lions Club. He is also involved with the David A. Howe Public Library.
Walker started her career at Jones as a medical imaging technologist in 2002. She was promoted to director of medical imaging six years later and was named executive director of human resources in 2017.
She has a bachelor of science in radiology & science and a master’s degree in human resources and employee relations. A native of Andover, she and her husband, Kevin, raised their three children in her hometown: Colby, 20; Chris, 18, and Caroline, 16.
“Being a resident of Allegany County for the majority of my life I am well aware of the important place Jones Memorial has in the health of our community,” she said. “It is gratifying to be a member of the administrative team and to guide of our hospital into the future.”
Eva Benedict, CEO at Jones, said the hospital is fortunate to have Green’s “wealth of human resources experience” while Walker has “experience leading and growing outpatient services, as well as the strategic leadership experience that will be valuable in her new role.”