Educational Foundation of Alfred

Kristopher Green (left) and John Sadowski have been named board members of the Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc.

ALFRED — The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., a private foundation representing faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State College, has welcomed two new board members, Kristopher Green and John Sadowski. 

Green, the human resource director at Jones Memorial Hospital, will serve on the property and bylaws committees.

