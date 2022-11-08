ALFRED — The Educational Foundation of Alfred, Inc., a private foundation representing faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State College, has welcomed two new board members, Kristopher Green and John Sadowski.
Green, the human resource director at Jones Memorial Hospital, will serve on the property and bylaws committees.
He earned an associate degree from Alfred State in 1997 before serving in the U.S. Air Force from 1997-17. He earned a Bronze Star, a Meritorious Service Medal, an Air Force Commendation Medal, and an Air Force Achievement Medal.
He has also earned an associate degree in human resources from the Community College of the Air Force, a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Thomas Edison University, and earned a master’s degree in human resources from Stony Brook University.
Green is a member of Gamma Theta Gamma and serves on the Wellsville Little League Board.
He and his wife, Allison, have two sons, Wyatt and Liam.
Sadowski, a large account sales professional with Northern Lights Candles, will serve on the audit and finance and scholarship committees.
He is a 2021 graduate of the Financial Planning program at Alfred State and serves on the Alfred-Almond Youth Baseball Board and is active in youth and college/career ministries at Alfred Almond Bible Church.
Sadowski and his wife, Makenna, live in Alfred.
Tim Sortore, Alfred State’s vice president for finance and administration, and Jonna Anne, executive director of ACES, are now ex officio members of the foundation. Sortore is an ex officio on both the audit and finance and the property committees while Anne is ex officio on the audit and finance committee and a member of the property committee.
The Educational Foundation of Alfred is a private foundation comprising faculty, staff, and friends of Alfred State, dedicated to improving the college community through support of educational programs. The Foundation provides monetary support to enhance learning opportunities for students through scholarships and academic club and curriculum activities.