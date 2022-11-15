2021 Hospitality Wall of Fame

2021 Hospitality Wall of Fame inductees Doris Williams, Paul Green and Lou Frungillo were honored at the 2021 Taste of Olean event.

 Photo provided

OLEAN — A new fund established at the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation will honor the contributions of individuals who have contributed to the Greater Olean area’s hospitality industry by giving the Greater Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame a permanent home in the form of a sculpture that will display the names of wall of fame inductees past and present.

In 2007, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce established the Greater Olean Hospitality Wall of Fame to recognize individuals and/or businesses who have made a significant contribution and have given exceptional service to the local food service/hospital industry.

 

