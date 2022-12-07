OLEAN — Jingle Bell Jubilee, which opened Dec. 2 with a holiday market, make-and-take crafts, horse and wagon rides, and decorate the tree contest, is back at Lincoln Park 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce organizers said most of the vendors will be back for the holiday market for the jubilee, but a few additions will join the market under the pavilion this time: Pedra Art Studio from Limestone, Cutco Cutlery, Vintage Olean and Aquaria Salon of Olean.
Prepare to dress in layers and don’t forget your mat — MeLifeLove Yoga of Olean will host a few sessions of winter yoga. The sessions will be at the west end of Lincoln Park with a nominal fee of $5.
Olean Public Library will host a table offering promotional items, library programming information, and a make-and-take treasure box craft.
Hammerback Bar & Grill will cater with its award-winning chili (Chili Crawl winner) and a few soups to choose from, along with water, coffee and cocoa.
Staff from the Olean Family YMCA will be on hand 5 to 7 p.m. and will have games for children, including hot holiday bulb (like hot potato) and a scavenger hunt.
“GOACC is excited that Dance Arts will be presenting a jingle bell jubilee dance sampler at two scheduled times Friday night," Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager, said.
Entering a 41st season, Dance Arts instructors and students will present musical dance moments ranging from classical to traditional and contemporary.
“Welcoming the opportunity to be part of community, we will celebrate the season on a frosty night in Lincoln Park, on sidewalks, under lights and in the snow," said Marcia Gallineaux-Hubert of Dance Arts, extending thanks to students, parents and instructors Tammy Hilmey, Anna Reisner, Samantha Barczak, Beth Pendl and Nakeisha Schmeelke."
The performance times are 6 and 7 p.m.
The horse and carriage rides will also return Friday night.
“The rides weren’t confirmed until 2 p.m. last Friday — we apologize for any confusion,” said Meme K. Yanetsko, GOACC COO. Bryce Blessing of Portville and his horses will be back to Lincoln Park from 6 to 8 p.m.
“The number of rides that the horses can do in the two hours is a max of 8-12 for the time period — that means that there will be a max of people that will enjoy this," Yanetsko said.
Lines for the rides will not start until 5:45 p.m. and will be behind the pavilion on the South Street side. Tickets are $2 a person with no pre-sale tickets. Tickets can be purchased as riders come through the line.
Two separate events will also be held in conjunction with the Jubilee.
The Holiday Cookie Crawl is where attendees will redeem their cookie vouchers at seven locations as they progress along the North Union Street area under the holiday lights. They may start or end wherever, but an additional stop will be at the Jingle Bell Jubilee under the pavilion at the Chamber's pop-up site.
The fee to crawl is $10/individual or a family of four for $30. To register, go online to shop.oleanny.com or stop in the Chamber.
Run Run Rudolph 5K participants will leave Lincoln Park at 6 p.m. winding their way through the streets of Olean to the roundabout at Main Street, and will run under the holiday lights on North Union to Lincoln Park. The fee to register for the run is $15. There will be no official time kept for this festive frolic.
To register, call (716) 372-4433 with participant information or go online at https://bit.ly/3o5yaCV.
Time still remains to bid on the nine trees of the Festival of Trees. Visit online at http://bit.ly/3XZL1Z1 — you can view without registering, but if interested in bidding you will need to register.
Organizations that decorated trees include Mercy Flight, SPCA in Cattaraugus County, Operation Warm Hearts, Genesis House, Zonta of Olean, African American Center for Cultural Development, Pfeiffer Nature Center, Rotary Club of Olean and Tri-County Arts Council.
GOACC officials stressed that, although all Jubilee activities are outside, standard health precautions must be followed — if you are sick or have symptoms, please stay home.