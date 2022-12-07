Jingle Bell Jubilee

Children make crafts at a table under the Lincoln Park pavilion last Friday during the first Jingle Bell Jubilee. The second edition is set for this coming Friday.

 Provided

OLEAN — Jingle Bell Jubilee, which opened Dec. 2 with a holiday market, make-and-take crafts, horse and wagon rides, and decorate the tree contest, is back at Lincoln Park 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday.

Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce organizers said most of the vendors will be back for the holiday market for the jubilee, but a few additions will join the market under the pavilion this time: Pedra Art Studio from Limestone, Cutco Cutlery, Vintage Olean and Aquaria Salon of Olean.

