OLEAN — Why just put your selfie online when you could get it put in print?
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Woodland in the City Committee are seeking your best selfies with the city’s large fiberglass squirrel statues for the 2023 Squirrel Calendar. This is the fourth year of the selfie-based Squirrel Calendar, first offered for 2020.
The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1.
The calendar will feature the local community in photos with the squirrels. The photos should feature one of the Woodland Squirrels – maybe your youngster dressed up like an elf with “Nutty Ol’ Saint Nick” out front of the Chamber office at 301 N. Union St., or dressed up like a fair maiden with “A Knight to Remember” at Armor Building Supply on Constitution Avenue.
Much like real squirrels, Chamber officials noted that those taking selfies may not sit on the squirrel statues due to structural integrity concerns.
The Woodland in the City project started in 2006, and the first 14 squirrels were unveiled in May 2007. Each squirrel was decorated by a local artist according to the wishes of its sponsor. The statues were displayed where the sponsors selected for a time and later auctioned in 2009. The 30th and final squirrel, The inVINCEble EMT squirrel, was unveiled in the spring of 2011. Proceeds of the project, which totaled around $25,000, were meant to fund the creation of a children’s museum in Olean and have also been used to maintain the squirrels due to weathering or occasionally vandalism.
The idea for the project came from other successful public art projects in much larger cities, including the Cow Painters in Chicago and Buffalo. The trend for community statues started in 1990 with the Chicago Cow Painters, followed by the Herd About Buffalo project in 2000.
