Times Herald City Editor Bob Clark goes stargazing with Starry the Squirrel, one of the city’s Woodland in the City squirrels on South Union Street. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking squirrel selfies for the 2023 Woodland in the City calendar.

 Bob Clark/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Why just put your selfie online when you could get it put in print?

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce and the Woodland in the City Committee are seeking your best selfies with the city’s large fiberglass squirrel statues for the 2023 Squirrel Calendar. This is the fourth year of the selfie-based Squirrel Calendar, first offered for 2020.

