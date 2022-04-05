OLEAN — With under three weeks to the opening of the Greater Olean Area Home Show, organizers have changed venues.
The show, said Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce COO Meme Yanetsko, will be moved from the William O. Smith Recreation Center arena to Good Times of Olean Events Center due to lower-than-expected vendor sign-ups, The show is set for April 22-24, with hours running from 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday.
“The Rec Center is the size of an ice skating rink and can maintain 108 booth spaces,” Yanetsko said. “The Good Times Events Center is a great fit for the more than forty vendors our expo has lined up. We have a wide variety of home, sports and fitness/health vendors — it’s a great mix.”
This is the first time the event has not been held at the Rec Center in more than 40 years. The Home Show was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A one-time event, the Home Show Palooza with around two dozen vendors, was held in Lincoln Park in 2021.
There will be no admission charge for visitors, and a basket raffle will be held. More than 50 items will be raffled off, with most baskets containing products or gift certificates from expo vendors.
This year, the Chamber elected to combine the Home Show with the annual sports show — which was last held in January 2019 — as well as adding an emphasis on wellness. Topics and vendors range from home improvement to hiking, yoga and natural medicine.
The theme this year is “Come Discover Your Inspiration,” with a purple, gray and black color scheme.
Several “make-and-take” demonstrations and seminars will be held, including how to make shopping bags out of old T-shirts; decorate cookie/cupcakes; learn about composting; plant based eating; prevention of heart attacks; learn how to cast for fly fishing; and even horseback riding lessons.
The first 100 visitors on April 24 will receive a flower or basil pot courtesy of Miller’s Farm Market.
For more information on the Olean Home Show, call the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.
CHAMBER OFFICIALS also announced the return of the annual Events and Activities brochure after a COVID-related hiatus.
Listing various events in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties in New York, as well as McKean and Potter counties in Pennsylvania, Chamber officials said they were pleased to bring back the publication after two years.
“March 2020, we were about to work on this brochure when COVID19 put a halt on everything – events were being canceled, rescheduled, or delayed,” Yanetsko said. “We couldn’t submit a brochure of what ifs. Same thing happened in 2021 – so the Chamber was so excited to have this available and with very few ‘TBAs.’”
The brochure will be delivered to over 200 locations in a 200-mile radius of Olean with additional distributions to locations throughout the Pittsburgh area, including region visitor centers. Around 6,000 copies will be distributed.
The event scheduling also assists organizations to ensure that fundraising events don’t happen on the same date, Yanetsko added.
To pick up a copy, visit the GOACC office at 301 N. Union Street, Olean, email info@oleanny.com, visit the ‘virtual’ brochure online at www.oleanny.com or call (716) 372-4433.