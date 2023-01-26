OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is offering fitness-related events to get ready for in 2023.
Erica Dreher, GOACC member services manager and fitness enthusiast herself, said, “It takes eights weeks of training to condition one to run a 5K — obviously, longer runs need more weeks of training.”
The Chamber has set dates for its fun and fitness events — Magnificent May Mayhem, May 20; the Corporate Challenge, June 22; and Allegheny River Running Fest, Sept. 9.
There are options with the events. Magnificent May Mayhem, introduced in 2022, consisted of several water and land events. For 2023, M3 will consist of Float the Allegheny, a non-timed regatta running from South Union Street to the Four Mile/1st Street in Allegany. The event will also feature a timed regatta.
For those staying after there will be a fun festival atmosphere with music, food, refreshments, cornhole and more.
The Corporate Challenge is no stranger to the community. In 2023, there will be the 10th annual running event. The event was created by GOACC with the goal of supporting companies in creating internal wellness programs and promoting team-building, fitness and friendly competition.
“The Corporate Challenge allows local businesses to compete in a participative and competitive basis, while promoting fitness and corporate camaraderie,” Dreher said.
The race (5K Run and 2.1 Mile Walk) is open to both corporate and community teams. The challenge concludes with “Olean’s Largest Office Party” complete with individual awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman, and community and corporate team awards: Fastest Male Team, Fastest Female Team, and Fastest Coed Team.
Teams need to be determined before the race — as running or walking — if competing as a team. A community team is a team of friends, family and non-employment associates. A corporate team is a team of employees of a specific company (this can include spouses).
The 4th Annual Allegheny River Running Fest will feature four competitions: a half marathon, 10K, 5K and a kids run. A good portion of the longer races will have you running along the picturesque Allegheny River on the area’s Allegheny River Valley Trail. In fact, this race is one of few that actually run along the 325-long Allegheny River.
Awards will be given to the top three male and female finishers for each race event. Also, a commemorative item (to be determined) will be awarded to the top three finishers in the race’s age groups.
The Last Squirrel Award will be presented to the last finisher through the half marathon event. As the city of Olean has an unofficial city mascot of a black squirrel, finishers’ medals will have one of these nutty characters on the medal — to remind all of the great time had at the ARRF.
For more information or registration details, call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.