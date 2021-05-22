OLEAN — A warm, sunny day opened the season of Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce events on Friday.
The Home Show Palooza — a scaled-back, outdoor event showcasing dozens of local businesses at Lincoln Park — took the place of the annual Home Show for 2021, said Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber, as the first event of the post-COVID-19 pandemic era.
The event Friday was significantly smaller than that typically held in the spring, said Yanetsko, with indoor capacity at the usual William O. Smith Recreation Center site limited to barely enough people for vendors alone. That led Chamber board members to suggest Lincoln Park as a central location with space to spread out but available shelter in event of inclement weather.
“It’s not our normal show,” she said, with 10 vendors attending virtually through videos prepared by the Chamber and the Olean Times Herald. “We have a different cross-section of vendors. I hope they pick up some leads today.”
Scheduling conflicts at the Lincoln Square pavilion led to the Friday date, Yanetsko said, adding a steady flow of visitors talked to vendors and grabbed food from Hungry Burro and Four Mile Brewery.
“I think people will just be itching to get out,” she said.
The Home Show Palooza runs online through May 27 with the videos, which were included in the vendors’ registration fees.
Officials reported Friday evening that around 300 people attended the event. Winners of the drawing included Anne Carlson of Olean, who won the grand prize of the fire pit from Home Depot; and Becky Field of Olean won the gift certificate from Miller’s Farm Market.
NEXT UP on the expanded 2021 schedule begins 12 hours after the Home Show Palooza was set to end — the 19th annual Community-wide Yard Sale.
An updated list at the Chamber’s website now lists 125 sales, up from the 95 published Friday, Yanetsko said.
“That’s more than we get most years,” she said, with many residents appearing to clean out their homes during the pandemic.
Other upcoming events include:
• June 4: First StrOlean event
• June 5: Taco the Town Crawl
• June 9: Chamber Clambake
• June 24: Corporate Challenge 5K run/2-mile walk. The event will be held in three waves, Yanetsko said, and the after-party will be held at 16 member restaurants, each hosting 50 attendees.
• July 12: Chamber Golf Classic at Bartlett Country Club
• July 25: Taste of Olean. Officials aim to use War Vet’s Park for the event, while currently expecting to control entry in accordance with state restrictions on events.
• Aug. 13: Second StrOlean event
• Aug. 13-15: Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament
• Sept. 11: Allegheny River Running Fest.
• Sept. 25-26: Sports, Recreation and Fitness Expo
• Oct. 1: Third StrOlean.
• Nov. 26: Santa Claus Lane Parade.
• Dec. 1, 8: Visits with Santa at his cottage in Lincoln Park.
All events are subject to change due to COVID-19 restrictions. For more information or registration forms for various events, call the Chamber at 372-4433.