OLEAN — June is shaping up to be a busy month for Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce events.
Meme Yanetsko, chief operating officer of the Chamber said that three large events — the first StrOlean in two years, the all-new Taco the Town Crawl, and the 10th annual Southern Tier Corporate Challenge are all slated for the next month.
Two dozen organizations have signed up for retail, events and as food vendors, Chamber officials reported. Starting in 2017, the event received high praise from residents and visitors until the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the events in 2020. The first of three planned for 2021 is June 4, and is being promoted across the Allegany, Hinsdale, Portville and Westons Mills communities, as well as the traditional downtown corridor of Olean.
Chamber officials are still asking interested groups to bring events to StrOlean. Call 372-4433 to register, or email events@oleanny.com.
One new activity is a plant and seed swap hosted by Rural Revitalization Corp. and the Olean Public Library, a fun activity to bring area gardeners together. Bring extra plants and seeds to the library in exchange for tickets, and trade for something new. Participants are asked to drop off plants between 6 and 6:15 p.m. for the swap, and pick up a plant or packet of seeds until 7 p.m. Label all plants, and place all seeds in a labeled envelope.
TICKETS ARE STILL available for the June 5 Taco the Town Crawl. If purchased today, tickets are $30. The price increases to $40 on Friday.
The Olean Sports and Social Group and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce teamed up to present the first Taco the Town Crawl, which is to raise funds for two service dogs for local residents through WNY Heroes/Pawsitive for Heroes.
The event, from noon to 5 p.m., takes participants to nine sites around Olean to sample the tacos of Broken Wing, El Sombrero, Four Mile Brewing Co., Halfway Inn Bar & Grill, Mickey’s Restaurant, Randy’s Up the River, Talty’s Irish Pub, Union Whisk(e)y and Village Green. Votes will be tallied and one restaurant will receive the best taco in Olean honor. Participants are also entered into a drawing for $500 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
“The nine locations will get a ticket count on Friday for ordering/planning purposes and we want to give them the best number — so we figured that we’d get ticket calls of people that will purchase them by Thursday at the lower rate,” Yanetsko said.
Sponsors include WMXO/The Mix, WPIG/WOLY and Olean Times Herald.
Each location will have a 50/50 raffle as well as at Union Whisk(e)y there will be a special basket raffle. “Each business is asked to donate to many terrific charities and benefits in the Olean area and you all should be commended on that effort. We do ask if your business/organization cannot participate in the crawl, that you may donate a gift basket to our special raffles,” added Yanetsko.
Participants are asked to call or stop by the Chamber offices to register. The taco packet will be available for pick up June 3rd. Call 372-4433 or visit shop.oleanny.com to register.
THE CORPORATE CHALLENGE and Cereal Challenge will run in person again June 24 after a virtual event in 2020.
The 10th annual 5K run and 2-mile walk will operate in three waves to limit group size, starting at the Cattaraugus County Campus of Jamestown Community College. Challenge hosts, the Olean High School Sports Boosters and the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce invite all organizations, businesses and companies to participate in this wellness event.
The race is open to both corporate and community teams. Teams need to be determined before race — as running or walking — if competing as a team. Community Team is a team of friends, family, and non-employment associates. Corporate Team is a team of employees of said company. Participants not registered with a team may run as individuals.
The registration fee is $20, and registration by June 14 includes a race promo item and refreshments. The challenge has individual and team awards: Fastest CEO, Fastest Man, and Fastest Woman; and community teams and corporate team awards.
“The big change this year will be the intro of two to three waves (based on the number of entrants) of participants,” Yanetkso said. “Our challenge has averaged 800 participants in its history — a requirement of the use of the campus for the challenge is to abide by event max participant numbers. Currently event max is at 500.
“The waves will be timed out through the evening, with all participants at the end of the night will be given vouchers for beverages off campus at one of our 16 member restaurants.”
