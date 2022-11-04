OLEAN — Olean’s business community honored pillars of Olean on Thursday for their contributions to business and helping others.
The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce recognized three award recipients Thursday evening at The Old Library Restaurant, host of the 116th annual GOACC dinner. Karen Fohl was recognized with the annual L.O.U.I.E. Award, Southern Tier Agencies received the Enterprising Business Award, and AnnMarie Wright received the Presidential Award.
“We simply love our communities and our neighbors,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “We want everyone to be successful, member or not. Chambers bring people together for the common good.”
L.O.U.I.E. STANDS FOR “Love of Olean United in Enterprise.” The award is given annually to “exceptional person who epitomizes the enterprising spirit and the qualities embodied in the life of Louis Marra.”
An Olean native, Fohl spent 46 years working with Olean General Hospital and the OGH Foundation, working in posts ranging from medical technologist to foundation president.
She has also served on various boards and committees: Olean Business Institute; Olean Planning Board; Christmas in April; American Heart Association; Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation; Walkable Olean; and Santa Claus Lane. She continues to volunteer and assist with Houghton University; Eastern Hills Wesleyan Church; Wesleyan District Developing Church Committee; and Sleep in Heavenly Peace (Buffalo Chapter).
“I think Olean is all about family,” Fohl said, noting that while working with the many partners over the years, “it’s impossible to not see the evidence of God’s plan.
“The most touching rewards have been the relationships I built,” she said. “My heart just runs over with gratefulness for all of you.”
The award was of special significance, she said, adding she knew Marra well.
“He was a friend and neighbor,” she said. “He hired me when I was 17 at the Downtown Deli.”
THE ENTERPRISING BUSINESS Award was given to Southern Tier Agencies, which marks its 100th year of operation this month.
Chamber officials noted the award is the highest given to a member business, and recipients are companies that exemplify the unique hometown charm of the greater Olean area through enriching the community and commercial growth.
The firm was founded Nov. 22, 1922, by Samuel Ostrander. In the 1960s, the Butler family became involved through Edward and Violet. Their sons Dan and Tom now lead the agency, while their late son Joe also held key positions in the firm.
“I didn’t know we had to wait 100 years like the Chicago Cubs,” agency President Dan Butler joked.
He lauded the other winners, and noted the care they show for the community speaks volumes.
“That’s what Olean is — caring. We’re all about Olean,” he said.
He noted that as a young man he had the opportunity to leave Olean for higher-paying work elsewhere, but his father noted “it would never be the same.” Butler added he made the right call to stay.
“We’re really happy with how things have worked out,” said Tom Butler, vice president of the firm, thanking the Chamber for helping mark the 100th anniversary.
He credited his family and other employees for many years of hard work to help the company thrive.
“It has truly been a wonderful 100 years,” he said.
THE PRESIDENTIAL AWARD went to AnnMarie Wright. The award is given to a business, organization or individual that are iconic and integral to the fabric of the business community in the greater Olean area. Recipients are selected by the Chamber’s Board of Directors.
A lifelong resident of Olean, Wright began her service to the community with her first job after graduation as a substitute teacher for Olean City Schools. She also coached both boys and girls varsity tennis. Wright is an associate broker with Wright Home Realty Company and also owner/baker of Wrapped in Dough/AnnMarie’s Homemade Baklava.
Her various activities helping the community include Olean High School Alumni Association (president, member, class coordinator); Olean Sports Boosters (member, chair); Zonta Club of Olean (president, vice-president, district area director); Greater Olean Chamber of Commerce (committees, member, ambassador); Olean Little League (vice-president, treasurer); Olean Youth Board, March of Dimes Walk chairman; Olean YMCA, Olean Knights of Columbus, and St. Joseph’s Cadillac Dinner chair.
“I am humbled and honored to receive this award,” Wright said. “Thank you, Olean, for allowing me and helping me to be successful.”
She said a “wonderful network of support” has helped her get where she is, and he loves helping others in the community where she can.
“Being involved in my community makes me feel good, it makes me feel strong,” she said. “If you can do something nice for someone else, it’ll put a little spot in your heart.”