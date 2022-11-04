Awards at 116th Olean Chamber dinner

Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce President Jason Chrisafulli (from left) presents AnnMarie Wright the Presidential Award, Karen Fohl the annual L.O.U.I.E. Award, and Dan and Tom Butler of Southern Tier Agencies the Enterprising Business Award on Thursday at the Chamber’s 116th annual dinner, held at The Old Library Restaurant.

OLEAN — Olean’s business community honored pillars of Olean on Thursday for their contributions to business and helping others.

The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce recognized three award recipients Thursday evening at The Old Library Restaurant, host of the 116th annual GOACC dinner. Karen Fohl was recognized with the annual L.O.U.I.E. Award, Southern Tier Agencies received the Enterprising Business Award, and AnnMarie Wright received the Presidential Award.

