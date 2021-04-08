OLEAN — Bargain hunters, rejoice! Garage sales are returning in the spring of 2021 — including the biggest one of them all in the area.
The Community-Wide Garage Sale is set for Saturday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.
The Chamber is encouraging people to get up in their attics, down in their basements and into their garages to start sorting and cleaning.
“Garage sales are very well-attended events,” said Erica Dreher, member outreach coordinator at GOACC. “More than 107 houses participated last year and more than 240 maps were handed out. We encourage residents to hold garage sales at their homes or join with neighbors to hold block sales.”
Anyone who is interested in holding a sale at their home on that day may register their address with GOACC to be placed on the garage sale map for a $5 fee.
GOACC will need the address and a short list of items that the home will be selling. The week of the garage sale days, stop back to the Chamber and pick up your free “Garage Sale” sign that has space to list your address.
Households will also pick up an information packet from the Cattaraugus County Health Department containing information on how one can clean their private facility, guidelines on how to place merchandise out and to limit the number of buyers to the sale at one time.
GOACC also stresses to those coming to sales to maintain 6 feet of distancing from others and to wear face coverings.
The deadline to enter is Wednesday, May 19, at noon. Maps showing the locations of the sales will be available on Friday, May 21, and also will be available outside the GOACC office on the morning of the sales, beginning at 7 a.m. and until 9 a.m.
Mail or drop off garage sale information to GOACC, 301 N. Union St. You may also fax information to 372-7912 or email info@oleanny.com.
Below are some tips for a successful community-wide garage sale:
• Clean out what you don’t need.
• Sort and organize your items.
• Get whatever supplies you might need — don’t forget to have small bills and plenty of coin currency on hand to make change.
• Name your price and make prices visible.
• Bundle items.
• Safeguard your money and valuables during the sale.
The event has no rain date. Household sales will go forward rain or shine. For more information on the garage sale day, contact the Chamber at (716) 372-4433.