OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Business After Hours event of the season is set for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Lillibridge Property, 1974 Lillibridge Road.

“The Business After Hours event series is a great way for our long time and newer members to get together to form new connections and nurture established relationships while also supporting local small business,” stated Erica Dreher, member services manager.

