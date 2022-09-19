OLEAN — Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s first Business After Hours event of the season is set for Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Lillibridge Property, 1974 Lillibridge Road.
“The Business After Hours event series is a great way for our long time and newer members to get together to form new connections and nurture established relationships while also supporting local small business,” stated Erica Dreher, member services manager.
Pfeiffer Nature Center’s Lillibridge Property includes a chestnut cabin and an adjacent timber frame pavilion that will have attendees enjoying spectacular views — on a clear day you can see 22 miles west to the peaks of Allegany State Park, while snacking on light refreshments and making new connections with others in the local business community.
All members and member employees are invited to attend and take advantage of this opportunity to share with the group about what is fun and exciting happening with your business.
These monthly events continue to be a great way for the chamber to spotlight local business members and those services they offer. The two-hour window also allows for many opportunities to network.
For more information, call Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce at 716-372-4433 or email member@oleanny.com.
Each event also has Attendance Fund Sponsors. GOACC encourages its members to attend at least five of the eight member networking events. Our sponsors fund the grand prize of $240 in Shop Olean gift certificates.
This month’s sponsor is Olean Veterinary Clinic.