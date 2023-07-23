WELLSVILLE — The second half of the Great Wellsville Balloon Rally was far more successful than the first half.
After disappointing Friday evening and Saturday morning non-launches, later Saturday turned out to be warm and slightly breezy for the Main Street Festival. The festival, about a third larger than in previous years, brought thousands to Main Street to revel in the games and fun, visit local and exotic vendors and enjoy great food.
When vendors started packing away their tents at 4 p.m., the crowd migrated to the balloon rally site. There people had already staked out their spots from which to watch the balloons for the expected launch. All eyes glanced apprehensively at the Canadian and American flags blowing from the flag poles to judge if the wind would die down enough for the balloons to take off, as it had not the night before.
But a little after 6 o’clock the pilots got the go-ahead to fly. By 7:30 p.m. all but two of the balloons signed up for the event were floating south.
The red, white and blue balloon, was the first in the air and nearly out of sight before the ball fields at Lagoon Field became a kaleidoscope of color with the whishing sound of the propane burners used to fill the balloons.
Much to the delight of the residents of Stannards and Hallsport, the balloons headed south, something that rarely happens during the rally. Many of the balloons landed near Weidrick Road, as colorful and entertaining as the character of old who gave the road its nickname, “Gypsy Lane.”
Several more followed Route 248 over the hills and farmland toward Hallsport, much to the pleasure of those residents and the scores of vehicles on the roadway that watched the balloons land in the fields and yards that line the road.
Shortly after most of the balloons had drifted south, another one flying from the north and following the Genesee River, took a moment at the balloon rally site to dip into the river. It then bypassed the field and followed the rest of the balloons farther south.
About an hour later, the hot air balloons were back at the field, with many of the operators laying out their colorful envelopes to inflate and tether for the After Glow.
The successful After Glow lasted throughout twilight and after darkness descended. After the balloons were once again safely packed away, the fireworks display began. The fireworks lit up the sky for 25 minutes.
On a bright Sunday morning the balloons once again got the go-ahead to fly. They flew to the northwest, celebrating another successful Great Wellsville Balloon Rally.
Photos from the 46th Annual Great Wellsville Balloon Rally can also be seen on the rally’s official Facebook page.