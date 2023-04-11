LITTLE VALLEY — A Great Valley woman was sentenced to five years probation in Cattaraugus County Court on March 27 on counts of grand larceny and drug possession.
Courtney Lee Bradley, 27 of Great Valley was sentenced by County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz for her conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred April 20-21, 2022 in the town of Salamanca when Bradley possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it.
Ploetz sentenced Ayden M. Jimerson, 24, of Perrysburg to one year in the county jail plus restitution for his conviction of fourth-degree grand larceny. The incident occurred on Aug. 23, 2021 in the town of Perrysburg when the defendant stole property valued at more than $3,000.
Taima J. Wilkerson, 26, no address listed, was sentenced to six months in the county jail for her conviction of aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger and reckless driving. The incident occurred on April 13, 2021 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant operated a motor vehicle while she had a blood alcohol content of .18 and while a child who was two years old was a passenger, and drove in a manner which unreasonably endangered users of the public highway.
Nicholas J. Crawford, 43, of Olean, was sentenced to probation for three years for his conviction of misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on April 30, 2021 in the city of Olean when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway in an intoxicated condition.
Ploetz also accepted three guilty pleas:
Christian R. Brewester, 25, of Friendship, pleaded guilty to attempted fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. The incident occurred on Jan. 26, in the town of Ellicottville, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully attempted to possess and controlled substance. Sentencing is scheduled for June 5.
Mason D. Handsell, 30 of Olean, waived prosecution by indictment and pleaded guilty by superior court information to fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The incident occurred on Oct. 22, 2022 in the city of Olean when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed one or more substances with an aggregated weight of one-eighth ounce or more and also possessed a handgun. Sentencing is scheduled for June 26.
Brian Holland, 37, of Machias, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Oct. 16, 2021, in the town of Machias, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway when a had a .21 BAC. Sentencing is scheduled for June 26.