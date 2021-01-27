OLEAN — Ginna Hensel of Great Valley has begun serving as the student representative to the Jamestown Community College Board of Trustees for the 2020-21 academic year.
Hensel plans to graduate in May 2021 with degrees in psychology and homeland security. She is a peer tutor in JCC’s Learning Center and has served as secretary, vice president and president of the Phi Theta Kappa chapter on the Cattaraugus County Campus.
Hensel has also worked as a student ambassador and served in various positions with Student Senate. She sits on the academic integrity board and student affairs committee, participates in the Honors Program and was nominated as a student champion.
A 2019 graduate of Ellicottville Central School, Hensel is an English as a Second Language tutor who works with non-native English speaking students from various backgrounds. She enjoys hiking, four-wheeling and snowshoeing.