GREAT VALLEY — A public hearing on a new noise ordinance local law in the town of Great Valley will be held at the October town board meeting.
After a couple of months of preliminary discussion, the town board listened to concerns and ideas from the public regarding noise issues in the town at the beginning of Monday’s board meeting.
The local law is expected to be up for approval at the October meeting. Town attorney Peter Sorgi planned to draw up the law based on a couple of similar ones recently passed in the towns of Napoli and Franklinville.
“The goal here is to have some sort of law on the books to protect someone’s normal expectancy of their quality of life,” said Town Supervisor Dan Brown. “It’s not to stop a family gathering or stop an event or anything like that.”
The desire for a new noise law came about from several ongoing disturbances in the town, including dirt bikes running for several hours straight in a residential area, loud parties at short-term rental properties going late into the night and targeting shooting as late as 3 a.m., according to town residents who spoke at the meeting.
Brown said enforcement is always a challenge, especially in rural towns with a limited number of law enforcement personnel covering a large area. However, he said if they don’t have a law in the first place, they’ll never have the chance to enforce it and see a change.
Sorgi said passing new noise ordinances has become fairly common this year as people who don’t live in the rural towns are coming in and doing activities like riding dirt bikes, shooting guns and partying late into the night because there isn’t a specific law to stop them. He said this is happening with people who may own property in the town but whose primary residence is somewhere else and with people who are just visiting for a few days and have no vested interest in the town.
“It’s unfortunate that we need to even discuss a noise ordinance because we’re essentially legislating common courtesy,” he added.
Brown read the town of Napoli law that Great Valley will be taking a lot of inspiration from when drafting its own law. The law listed a number of specific incidents or measures that could be taken when dealing with noise issues that would have more support in court rather than a vague law that only says “any excessive or unusual loud sound or any sound that either annoys, disturbs, injures or endangers the comfort, health, peace or safety of a reasonable person with normal sensibilities,” which is how the Napoli law begins.
Sorgi said in addition to approving and enforcing the law, the process with the courts that would follow any incident is another deterrent that could reduce the number of issues in the town. He said after a couple of people go to court, word could get out that the town is serious about it.
“What’s going to start happening is they’re going to go to towns that don’t have it. I hate to push this to another town, but that’s probably what’s already happened with us,” he said. “The town of Ellicottville has a lot of regulations, so now they’re coming to Great Valley. It makes sense.”
Several town residents in attendance expressed their desire to see a law put in place and shared their frustrations with the issues they’ve been dealing with throughout the summer.
“I like the law. I think it’s a good start,” one said. “You can’t enforce a law that’s not there, so we have to have a law to try to enforce.”
The proposed local law has to be ready for public viewing 10 days before the public hearing. Copies of the law will be available at the public hearing set for Oct. 9 at 7 p.m. in the town hall. The town board has the option to make changes to the law that night and pass it after the public hearing.