GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will hold a “mini meeting” at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Great Valley Firemen’s Club.
Doors will open at 10 a.m. and coffee and doughnuts will be provided. No dish to pass or place settings required. Attendees will be discussing possible trips and signing up for the banquet.
After canceling in 2020 and 2021, a rescheduled banquet will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 18. Member dues pay for the dinner and must be paid beforehand.
Members who paid dues in 2020 or 2021 are paid up for this year. Members 90 and older have a free membership.
For questions or more information, call Yvonne Darts at (716) 207-4874.