Great Valley Senior Group to meet Wednesday
GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will meet Wednesday at the Great Valley Fire Hall. Lunch will be served at 1 p.m. Bring a dish to pass and your own place setting. Come early to visit.
The monthly meeting will follow the luncheon. Members will be voting on the trips for this year. Call Yvonne Darts at (716) 301-0030 for more information.
