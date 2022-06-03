GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will meet Wednesday at the Great Valley Fire Club House.
The doors open at noon, and lunch will be served at 1 p.m. followed by the meeting. Bring a dish to pass and your own place setting. For questions about the meeting, call Yvonne Darts at (716) 301-0030.
Sign up for the July 22 trip on the Chautauqua Belle Luncheon Cruise and Lucy “Town Tour” in Jamestown. For more information, call Barb Sergel at (716) 699-2905 or Jean Davis at (716) 945-4223.
Any resident of the towns of Great Valley, Ellicottville, Humphrey, Mansfield and Salamanca are eligible to join the senior group. Minimum age is 50.