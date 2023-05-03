Great Valley Senior Group to meet Wednesday
GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will meet Wednesday, May 10 at the Great Valley Fire Hall for their annual, members-only catered meal.
Members’ $20 annual dues pays for your meal. If you are 90 or older, your dues are free. Dues and reservations must be received by May 3.
Everything is provided by Katy. No need to bring place settings or a dish to pass. Doors open at noon with the banquet served at 1 o’clock. Come early to visit with friends. The meeting will follow the luncheon.
Call Yvonne Darts at (716) 207-4874 for more information.