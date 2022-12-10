GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Senior Group will hold its December meeting Wednesday at the Great Valley Firemen’s Clubhouse. The doors open at noon and the potluck luncheon will be served at 1 o’clock. Come early to visit with friends. Bring a dish to pass and your own place setting. The meeting will follow the luncheon.
The food drive held during November has been extended into December. To participate, bring nonperishable food items to this meeting. They will be delivered to a local food pantry.