Great Valley Senior Group banquet RSVP by Tuesday
GREAT VALLEY — The annual catered banquet for members of the Great Valley Senior Group will be held Wednesday, May 18 at the Great Valley Firemen’s Club House.
Doors open at noon. Lunch is served at 1 o’clock.
Because the banquet was canceled in 2020 and 2021, any member who paid dues in 2020, 2021 or 2022 has their meal paid for. Any member 90 or older receives a free membership and their meal is covered.
Reservations are necessary. A final count is needed by Tuesday, May 10. For questions or more information, call Yvonne Darts at (716) 301-0030.