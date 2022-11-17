GREAT VALLEY — After three months of public discussion, and more than two years in the works, Great Valley still has no law on the books regulating short-term rentals in the town.

A 2-2 tie vote by the town board Monday left some questioning what to do next, especially after all seemed well in October when a revised local law was agreed upon and sent to Cattaraugus County for the planning board to review.

