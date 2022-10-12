50-plus attend Great Valley hearing over short-term rentals

More than 50 people attended the Great Valley Town Board meeting Sept. 12 for a public hearing concerning a new proposed law regulating short-term rentals in the town. That law is headed to the county planning board Oct. 27 before final approval by the town expected for Nov. 14.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

GREAT VALLEY — Before it’s voted on by the Great Valley Town Board, a proposed local law to allow short-term rental business will first be looked over by the Cattaraugus County Planning Board.

The town continued listening to town residents and property owners’ ideas and concerns over the proposed law for the third consecutive regular meeting Monday after more than two years of working it into shape.

