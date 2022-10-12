GREAT VALLEY — Before it’s voted on by the Great Valley Town Board, a proposed local law to allow short-term rental business will first be looked over by the Cattaraugus County Planning Board.
The town continued listening to town residents and property owners’ ideas and concerns over the proposed law for the third consecutive regular meeting Monday after more than two years of working it into shape.
After the county looks over the law Oct. 27, the town board is expected to approve the finalized law at its next regular meeting Nov. 14.
“I think after we close this public hearing tonight, we’re going to be where we’re going to be,” said Town Supervisor Dan Brown. “The county doesn’t have the ability to change anything in it. They’re just going to look at it, review it and have it in their records.”
Brown said several other towns in the county, most notably Ellicottville and Mansfield, are watching to see what Great Valley approves in order to base their own short-term rental laws on it so neighboring communities have some consistency — not only for the property operators but the renters as well.
Chris Schena, town planning board chair, said both boards met since the last regular town meeting and updated the local law with changes. Among the updates, including some that were changed Monday night, are:
• Expanding the maximum number of days a property may be rented as a short-term rental was raised from 180 days to 200 days. The number had been raised previously from 120 initially.
• The property owner and/or a contact person for managing the properties living within 25 miles was increased to 60 miles.
• Parking for all vehicles must be on site of the short-term rental property. No cars are allowed to park on the town right of way — 25 feet out from the center of the road on either side.
• Annual fees for a rental unit license were adjusted as follows: One-bedroom or studio unit, $100; two-bedroom, $200; three-bedroom, $300; four or more bedrooms, $400.
• Penalties for violations were also slightly adjusted. Warnings and fines differ depending on the infraction with some resulting in increased fines or loss of license depending on the infraction.
Some who already own short-term rentals expressed confusion over why the law had to be created at all. Brown explained that because they are not explicitly permitted in the town’s zoning law, any short-term rental currently operating in the town is technically illegal. This new law would make them legal.
“Every town in New York state is looking at this right now,” said Rich Rinko.
Others in attendance at the meetings said the town was overstepping its boundaries by making a law that is too restrictive and not allowing business owners to operate their businesses — some even threatening legal action against the town.
The board disagreed, saying the laws will likely only affect the handful of trouble owners and properties. “The majority of those who own these short-term rentals, you’re never going to hear from us,” Brown added.
Several rental owners expressed concern with the initial 25-mile limit for having someone available to manage the property or address a situation if the owner was away. A couple of owners who live in Erie County said they could be to the rentals in an hour if there was a problem, but 25 miles barely passes Springville.
“These situations are going to be very rare, but we need somebody that we can call,” Brown said. “It’s your house. It’s your business. I can’t imagine not having somebody to call if you’re three hours away or three states away.”
Others expressed concern over the 200 days, noting that few businesses can successfully operate less than two-thirds of the year. Although it had initially been raised from 120 to 200, some in attendance wanted it raised again or taken out altogether.
“The last meeting we had with the town attorney, it was his suggestion that we have it at 200,” explained board member Sandra Goode. “We talked to a few people who rented in the Kill Buck area and their max was 200 days, so that’s how we went with that. We have to put some number of days in there.”
Brown stressed that the county planning board can only review and make suggestions on the law but cannot demand the town change, remove or add anything. Schena said the process requires a lot of eyes and a lot of input, and the county is one more group of eyes looking it over that may see something the town officials and residents who spoke at the public hearings may have missed.
“The half a dozen times we’ve got ideas back from the county, about half the time they’re not bad ideas,” Schena said. “Then the other half of the time, we say no, this is the way we want it, and they never reply back. They just accept it.”
The updated law will be made available before the county board meeting on the town website at greatvalleyny.org. For more information, call the town at 945-4200.