GREAT VALLEY — The Great Valley Fire Company’s Nada Regatta Music Festival, a two-day event, kicks off Friday behind the fire company’s clubhouse on Depot Street.
The music festival is a replacement for the fire company’s long-running Great Valley Firemen’s Regatta that started in 1976 and was their biggest fundraiser.
It was also one of the biggest such regattas in the United States, with as many as 3,000 participants and up to 5,000 spectators taking part.
In 2019, the regatta was canceled because of high waters in Great Valley Creek. Then COVID-19 hit in 2020 and insurance firms refused to insure the event.
The Nada Regatta Music Festival, with 10 bands, starts at 3 p.m. Friday and runs through 11 p.m. Saturday’s music starts at noon and runs to midnight.
Concert wristbands are $10 and weekend camping is $75. Camping is at the firemen’s Klawitter Road property a short distance from the clubhouse on Depot Street.
The bands are: Freedom Hills, Clockout Friday, Red Rain, Mo Porter, Interstate Daydream, Hintz of Thunder, Remedy, Hazzard County, Welcome Distraction and Rockmaninov.
There will be no bring your own beverages in the music event area. A beer tent will be set up on the grounds and beverages will be available in the clubhouse.
Several food trucks and food stands will be available including: Goode Foods, Carson’s BBQ, Lunch Bus, Larry’s Foodwagon, Napoli Pizza, KB Foods and Hop Toad’s Real BBQ.