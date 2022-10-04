Two Great Valley residents made it back home on Sunday after weathering Ian from a Fort Myers condo as the hurricane left a wake of destruction and more than 75 deaths.
Steve Piscetelli and Penny Chase go to Florida each year to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins. They are part of the “Bills Mafia” fan base.
After the disappointing loss by the Bills on Sept. 25, Piscetelli and Chase planned to do some sightseeing before heading back to Western New York on that Wednesday. They were keeping their eye on a storm that hit Cuba, but wasn’t expected to reach Fort Myers.
Chase’s condo, less than a mile from downtown Fort Myers, is 30 miles from the coast. The storm surge came up the river, flooding parts of Fort Myers.
“We were 36 feet above sea level and didn’t expect any flooding at the condo from the storm surge,” Piscetelli said. “We were all prepared. We shopped for food and got our laundry done. Walmart and other stores were packed.”
They saw plenty of damage from 150 mph winds as it blew trees and metal debris across the parking lot.
“We knew the hurricane was coming,” Piscitelli said. “What saved us was all the other condos around. We were protected from much of the wind.”
They had a mobile app they kept checking on their phones. “You put in your address and it shows zones that were either safe or telling you to get out,” Piscitelli said. “We were in a green zone. We went to downtown Fort Myers after the Bills game and watched a beautiful sunset.”
Much of that area is devastated now, Piscitelli said. “What a mess. It’s bad. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life. It’s unbelievable. It’s total destruction. I’ve been through ice storms and blizzards, but nothing like this. It’s crazy.”
Boats were tossed ashore like toys. “There were boats sitting in the middle of the road,” Piscitelli said.
There were trees down in the parking lot at the condo as well.
Piscitelli said many people were trapped at home because they didn’t have enough time to get out of the area when Ian turned away from Tampa and bore down on Fort Myers.
There was a long, steady stream of cars headed north through Alligator Alley, he said. “People can’t get gas. There’s no water.” There was no electricity when they left on Friday.
Chase, Piscitelli’s girlfriend, said, “We could see trees and metal flying horizontally across the parking lot. There are no leaves or palms on the trees. They look like matchsticks. I’ve never seen anything like this.
They ended up leaving on Friday, staying over in Chattanooga, Tenn. overnight and getting back home on Sunday.
“On the way north, we could see bucket trucks, brush trucks, backhoes and loaders on the way to Florida to help with the cleanup,” Piscitelli said.