Two Great Valley residents made it back home on Sunday after weathering Ian from a Fort Myers condo as the hurricane left a wake of destruction and more than 75 deaths.

Steve Piscetelli and Penny Chase go to Florida each year to watch the Buffalo Bills take on the Miami Dolphins. They are part of the “Bills Mafia” fan base.

