Travis and Darlene Baugh (center holding Lily) of Great Valley met Tuesday at the former Great Valley Youth Camp site with Great Valley town officials, which they have turned over to the town for recreational purposes. From left are: Highway Superintendent Jack Harrington, Ziccarelli, who helped get permits; Sue Schena, r. and Mrs. Baugh; Planning Board Chairman Chris Schena, Supervisor Dan Brown and Toni Evans, town clerk. 

GREAT VALLEY — A retired businessman from Great Valley has completed the cleanup at the old Great Valley Youth Camp and turned the facility over to town for a recreation and multi-purpose area.

Travis Baugh, who lives about a mile away off Mutton Hollow Road, was concerned when the state announced plans to sell the surplus property after the youth camp closed in 2010. Not knowing what the property would be used for, he decided to purchase it himself.

