Great Lakes Cheese seeks sales tax break on higher project costs

This drone photo provided by Great Lakes Cheese Co. shows progress in construction of the company's $500 million cheese plant near Franklinville.

ELLICOTTVILLE — Great Lakes Cheese Co. asked the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency for a modification of its original incentives on a $500 million Franklinville plant due to inflation and supply chain issues.

The IDA Board of Directors agreed Monday to set a public hearing for 10:30 a.m. March 30 on the application from Great Lakes Cheese to modify the tax abatement agreement to reflect an additional $121 million investment, $45 million of which sales tax abatement is being requested.

