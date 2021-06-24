ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello urges small business owners to apply for grants to offset COVID pandemic income losses.
The $800 million COVID-19 Pandemic Small Business Recovery Grant Program reimburses New York small businesses with grants of up to $50,000 for COVID-related expenses incurred between March 1, 2020, and April 1, 2021.
“Small businesses are the economic engines of our downtowns," Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said. "They were hit hard by the pandemic lockdown. Many closed and those that remain are struggling to survive. These programs will help small business get back on their feet."
Grants will be for a minimum award of $5,000 and a maximum award of $50,000 and will be calculated based on a New York State business' annual gross receipts for 2019.
Reimbursable COVID-19 related expenses can include:
• Payroll costs
• Commercial rent or mortgage payments for NYS-based property
• Payment of local property or school taxes
• Insurance costs and utility costs
• Costs of personal protection equipment necessary to protect worker and consumer health and safety
• Heating, ventilation, air conditioning and other machinery or equipment costs
• Supplies and materials necessary for compliance with COVID-19 health and safety protocols
The Empire State Development Corporation has created a website — NYSBusinessRecovery.ny.gov — to highlight the various resources available to support small businesses seeking pandemic relief.