Retired Educators of New York/Western Zone has announced competition for two grants open to teachers in public, private, parochial and charter schools, Kindergarten through grade 12, in the five counties of the Western Zone.
Grants will be awarded, each for $500, in one of two categories. First is a classroom activity/project of a unique and meritorious nature meant to enhance student learning. Second is a performance involving students presented before an audience with the purpose of developing student appreciation/expression from a cultural perspective.
Any proposed project/activity is to be carried out in the 2022-23 academic year. Grant applications must be submitted by July 1 to be judged by the Teacher Grant Committee with winners to be announced in early September.
Area superintendents were sent letters with information concerning these grants. Contest criteria ad guidelines are available on the RENY/Western Zone website, www.wzretiredteachers.org.
As retired educators, it is their intention through this grant project to promote educational creativity in schools and to help enable and enhance student learning and cultural awareness in their educational experience.