ALFRED STATION — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women (ACC-FFW) announces the period for its grant applications is now open.
Applications for individual grants are being accepted through March 25. A thorough review of applications will precede award notifications in late April.
Grants are awarded based on demonstration of need and applicant explanation on how the money will be used toward sustained self-sufficiency. The amount awarded may vary based on the number of applications and funds available, up to $1,000 per grant.
Grant applications are being accepted online at accfw.org or by emailing info@accffw.org to request an alternative application method such as a paper application or individual interview.
The vision of the ACC-FFW is to be a resource that will provide financial assistance and open doors for women who seek continued betterment. The Fund for Women exists to invest in the lives of women in our communities in order to promote sustained self-sufficiency.
