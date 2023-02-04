ALFRED STATION — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women (ACC-FFW) announces the period for its grant applications is now open.

Applications for individual grants are being accepted through March 25. A thorough review of applications will precede award notifications in late April.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

