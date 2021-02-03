ALFRED STATION — In 2017, Melissa Jusianiec and several other like-minded women decided to combat poverty in Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties by creating a foundation to help women improve their lives.
The end result is the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women which has financially assisted area women with everything from college tuition to art endeavors and training. The organization’s foundation is a component fund of the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation, a nonprofit organization based in Olean. Donations to the Fund for Women are tax deductible.
Jusianiec, a resident of Alfred Station, announced this week that the open period for individual grant applications are now available to women from the tri-county area through March 15.
A thorough review of applications will precede award notifications on or around April 30.
Jusianiec said grants are awarded based on demonstration of need and the applicant’s explanation on how the money will be used toward continued betterment. The amount awarded may vary from year to year, based on the number of applications and funds available, but will not be less than $200 per grant.
“This past year, we provided five grants to women in the tri-county area,” Jusianiec said. “There are a variety of ways the grants were used. In 2020, the majority of the grants were used toward some type of higher education — whether it was for purchasing books, helping to pay for tuition or for supplies such as for a computer or laptop.”
Jusianiec, who works virtually for an advertising agency in Rochester, said the organization expects to award six $500 grants to women this year. She said women of various age groups and backgrounds have received the grants in the past.
“Every year, our grants are used for different types of things,” she continued. “Last year, the majority was for education, other years we’ve had different activities or different projects.”
Kirk Windus of the Cattaraugus Region Community Fund praised the work of Jusianiec and all others with the organization who support “women in the tri-county area by providing financial support for education, professional development opportunities and more.
“Their mission to provide self-sufficiency and empowerment for women is such an important one,” Windus said. “The intent of this fund is really amazing in my opinion.”
Grant applications are accepted online at https://www.accffw.org/grants or by emailing info@accffw.org to request an alternative application method such as a paper application or an individual interview.
Donations can be mailed to the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, NY 14760.
