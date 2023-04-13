JAMESTOWN — Gowanda Central School defeated Ellicottville Central School, 63-41, in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College.
In another match, Southwestern Central School topped Silver Creek Central School, 65-33.
Earning Player of the Match honors were Logan Forthman of Gowanda and Sam Mincarelli of Southwestern.
Forthman, Sam Latimore, Ben Latimore and Makayla Kuras competed for Gowanda (3-1).
Ellicottville was eliminated with a second loss. Its team members were Bryce Wood, Katie Krotz, Jayce Pearl, Liam McGuire and Colton Taylor.
Southwestern (4-1) was represented by Mincarelli, Brayden Haaksma, Matthew Lefler, Nolan Lefler and Cooper Degnan.
Silver Creek was eliminated from the competition with its second loss. Its team was made up of Karissa Buchanan, Jake Millar, Josie Daniels, Bella Daniels, Mike Dispenza and Jacqui Flick.
High School Bowl, in its 61st year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC.
Sponsors include Jamestown Community College and the JCC Alumni Association, Weinberg Financial Group, Chautauqua County Humane Society, Pepsi, Chautauqua Region Community Foundation, Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency, Honest John’s Restaurant and Pizzeria and Southern Chautauqua Federal Credit Union.
High School Bowl airs at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WJTN (1240 AM & 101.3 FM) and at 7 a.m. Sundays on SE-93 (93.3 FM).