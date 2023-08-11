GOWANDA — The Village of Gowanda will celebrate its Still Alive After 175 event Saturday including a grand parade and fireworks.
Festivities kick off tonight with a Spirit of Gowanda 175 Cocktail Soiree tonight from 5:30-7:30 at the Hollywood Theater.
Free Connect A Bus service will move visitors around the village to different vendors and events including four New York & Lake Erie Railroad rides on Saturday.
Provided by Zoar Valley Canoe & Rafting Co., New York & Lake Erie Railroad and Auto Wrench Connection, the bus will make stops at Gowanda Brewery at Wicked Glen, Olympia Restaurant, McDonald’s, LOVE Inc./Hollywood Theater, Academy Place, Hillis Field on Panther Drive, Free Methodist Church and New York & Lake Erie Railroad.
The Grand Parade kicks off at 3 p.m. Saturday with marching bands, drum and bugle corps, colorful floats, antique cars, Irish dancers, color guards and more.
At 6 p.m. Saturday at Hillis Field, Mayor David Smith will welcome visitors along with Gowanda Area Chamber of Commerce President Nick Crassi Jr., Seneca Nation Councilors John Waterman and Trudie Jackson and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio.
At 6:30 p.m., the Danza Performing Arts will entertain, followed at 7 o’clock. by St. Joe’s Alumni Drum and Bugle Corps and the White Pine Singers and Dancers at 8 o’clock. Fireworks start at dark.
There is also a Midnight Ride on the Rails at 10 p.m. Saturday after the fireworks.
New York & Lake Erie Railroad will also demonstrate its prototype rail bike on Saturday. NY&LE President Robert O. Dingman hopes to operate the bikes on rail out of Dayton beginning soon.