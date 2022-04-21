JAMESTOWN — Gowanda Central School defeated Ellicottville Central School 59-23 in a recent Media One High School Bowl match at SUNY Jamestown Community College. In another match, Tidioute Community Charter School topped Cassadaga Valley Central School 64-20.
Gowanda’s Sam Latimore and Tidioute’s Connor Carnahan earned Player of the Match honors. Competing for Gowanda (4-1) were Latimore, Logan Forthman, and Makayla Kuras.
The Ellicottville team, which was eliminated from the competition with its second loss, included Alex Silvernail, Bryce Wood, Antonia Epps, Emma Steffenhagen, and Ben Edwards. Carnahan, Natalie Valentine, Jack Zayhner, Ayden Bailor, Jolynn Durlin, and Lynsey Arthur competed for Tidioute (3-1). Team members for Cassadaga Valley, which was eliminated from the competition, were Jonathan Zybert, Nicholas Denslow, Paige Zybert, Alex Kahle, and Bianca Chamberlain.
High School Bowl, now in its 60th year, is produced by Media One Group in cooperation with JCC.
Sponsors include Jamestown Community College and the JCC Alumni Association, WJTN, The Weinberg Financial Group, The Chautauqua County Humane Society, Pepsi, and The Chautauqua Region Community Foundation.
High School Bowl airs at 11 a.m. Saturdays on WJTN (1240 AM & 101.3 FM) and at 7 a.m. Sundays on SE-93 (93.3 FM).