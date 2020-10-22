ALBANY — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has ordered that properties and landmarks across New York state will be illuminated purple this evening to mark "Wear Purple Day," a national initiative to raise awareness of domestic violence.
Niagara Falls was among the sites that will be illuminated, while the the Gov. Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, home to the state Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence, has been illuminated all week for Domestic Violence Awareness Month.
"With this action, we shine a light on the plague of domestic violence in a show of support for survivors and their families," Cuomo said. "The unprecedented challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic have increased the sense of isolation faced by survivors, but New York will continue the fight to bring domestic abusers to justice and protect the most vulnerable among us."