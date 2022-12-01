Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that clears the way for Cuba Lake cottage and home owners to purchase their lots from the state, state Sen. George Borrello said Thursday.
Cottage and home lots around the lake are leased from the state.
“This achievement is a victory for the residents of Cuba Lake who want and deserve the opportunity to purchase the land that accompanies their homes, which they have cared for and enjoyed with their families for years,” Borrello said.
He said the law will allow the Cuba Lake District to manage the administrative and financial aspects of the sales while continuing its role in maintaining the lake, which is formed by a dam.
"Both the state and lake residents will benefit from this long-sought change, making it a ‘win’ for everyone involved," the senator said.
The new law resolves an issue that has been the subject of discussion and negotiation since 1981 when the state established a special-use district to manage the lake and eventually assume ownership of the land. Efforts to move forward with acquiring the land stalled in the 1990s over legal issues concerning the location of several cottages on the Seneca Nation's Oil Springs Territory. Despite that, interest in sale of the lands continued.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, sponsor of the companion legislation in the Assembly, highlighted the cooperation of the state and local governments in reaching this agreement.
“The passage of this legislation is a prime example of local and state governments working together to achieve a goal," Giglio said. "This is how our government is supposed to work, and I am pleased that we were able to see this legislation through to its passage."
Proceeds from lot sales will go into the Cuba Lake Management Fund, which will use the funds for maintenance and capital improvements. The dam and spillway will continue to be under the jurisdiction of the state and current public access points to the lake will be maintained for recreational use by the community.
The lake was built in 1858 as a source of water for the Genesee Valley Canal, which stretched from Rochester to Olean. By the turn of the former century, many of today’s cottages had been built, with residents from area communities taking up summer lodgings on the man-made lake.
The lake covers 445 acres, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.