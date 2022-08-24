Joe Sempolinski, the Republican and Conservative Party nominee in the special election to finish out the term in the current 23rd Congressional District, defeated Democrat Max Della Pia.
“It is the honor of a lifetime to be selected by my friends and neighbors to speak for them on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Sempolinski stated. “I intend to spend my time in Congress fighting for the people that have given me everything in my life. I will work to make sure that the voice of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes is heard throughout the remainder of this congressional term.
“One of the chief things that makes our nation great is that we are governed by representatives chosen by and from among the people,” he added. “To be selected as one of those representatives, even for a few months, is a sacred duty.”
Della Pia and Sempolinski had been in a virtual dead heat at 49% each at about 11:30 p.m. with 346 out of 430 election districts reported. Della Pia had 30,156 votes and Sempolinski had 29,988, unofficially.
Nevertheless, Sempolinski claimed victory and expressed thanks to all who voted in the election, volunteered for the campaign and supported him throughout the process, especially his family. He said he would be sworn in as soon as possible.
The state Board of Elections reported Sempolinski won 38,749 votes or 52.8% to 34,001 for Della Pia or 46.3%.
Cattaraugus County voters cast 4,813 votes for Sempolinski or 67.2% to 2.273 for Della Pia or 31.7%.
In Allegany County, Sempolinski got 3,812 votes or 73% of the vote to 1,310 for Della Pia or 26.2%.
“I am looking forward to hitting the ground running and making sure constituent services are back up and working,” Sempolinski said. “We have no time to waste.”
Della Pia wasn’t conceding late Tuesday.
“It’s too early to make a definitive call,” Della Pia told the Times Herald about 11:30 p.m. “It’s going to be very close.” The Della Pia campaign won Tompkins County with a large Democratic vote.
“I don’t know which candidate I’ll be facing in the general election yet,” Della Pia added, referring to the Republican primary election between Nick Langworthy and Carl Paladino.
In Cattaraugus County, in the special election to fill the remainder of former congressman Tom Reed’s term, Sempolinski outpolled Della Pia 4,813 to 2,273, with 472 outstanding ballots.
Sempolinski, if his lead holds after outstanding absentee ballots are counted next week, will succeed Reed, who resigned in May to take a lobbying job in Washington, D.C.
Sempolinski, the Steuben County GOP chairman and a former Reed district aide, enjoyed a significant Republican advantage in registration over Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel and chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Party.
Once the vote is certified after absentee ballots are counted next week, the winner is expected to go to Washington, D.C. to be sworn in.
Della Pia, who came in second to Tracy Mitrano in a Democratic primary for the 23rd Disrtrict two years ago, was the unanimous choice of the 11 Democratric chairmen in the district for the general election as well as the special election.
Whether or not he wins Tuesday’s special election, Della Pia will kick off his quest for the new, seven-county 23rd Congressional District. It’s still among the reddest Republican district in the state and remains an uphill climb for Della Pia.
Only two Democrats have been elected to the Southern Tier district in more than 100 years: Stan Lundine in the 1970s and Eric Massa in 2008. Lundine went on to become Mario Cuomo’s lieutenant governor and Massa resigned after being accused of sexual harassment by a male staffer.
Della Pia had hoped that with Republicans embracing of the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year by the Supreme Court would lead to a backlash of independent and women Republican voters.