Joe Sempolinski (left) and Max Della Pia.

Joe Sempolinski, the Republican and Conservative Party nominee in the special election to finish out the term in the current 23rd Congressional District, defeated Democrat Max Della Pia.

“It is the honor of a lifetime to be selected by my friends and neighbors to speak for them on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Sempolinski stated. “I intend to spend my time in Congress fighting for the people that have given me everything in my life. I will work to make sure that the voice of the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes is heard throughout the remainder of this congressional term.

