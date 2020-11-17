WASHINGTON (TNS) — Many Democrats prayed for a strong repudiation of President Donald Trump and his firebrand style of politics in 2020. Even in a blue state like New York, they didn’t get it.
Trump received over 31,000 more votes in New York in 2020 than in 2016, according to unofficial results from the state Board of Elections that do not yet include absentee ballot results.
Nationally, Trump — as of late last week — had received 9.5 million more votes in 2020 than he did four years prior. But it was not enough to push him ahead of the wave of support for President-elect Joe Biden, who was declared the winner by the Associated Press on Nov. 7.
While Trump fell to Biden, the GOP outperformed expectations and held strong in other races, tightening the margins in the House by gaining a net of at least six seats, according to the latest results, with about 15 races yet to be called.
In Staten Island, U.S. Rep. Max Rose, D-Saint George, conceded to Republican Nicole Malliotakis on Thursday. New York’s 22nd District — where GOP challenger Claudia Tenney is facing Democrat U.S. Rep. Anthony Brindisi, also could be a Republican flip but remains too close to call. U.S. Rep. Tom Reed, R-Corning, easily won re-election in his 23rd District.
In the U.S. Senate, Republicans have fended off a Democratic majority, although two Georgia races will advance to run-offs that may decide control of the chamber.
Both parties have been conducting a post-mortem, looking for answers about their strengths and weaknesses with results still incoming. To many Democrats, the results show a mixed victory. For Republicans, there’s many reasons to be hopeful in the results.
”I think on the issues as it relates to taxing, spending, the economy, Republicans were way ahead,” said former U.S. Sen. Al D’Amato, R-N.Y. “Were it not for COVID, Trump would have won. With COVID and Trump’s presumptuous attitude — presuming that everything was going to be OK, don’t worry, etc. — he mishandled his public relations on that and that’s what cost him the election.”
Across New York, county elections officials are counting hundreds of thousands of absentee ballots, the majority of which are expected to contain votes for Biden because more Democrats opted to use that voting method.
Even before those ballots are included, Biden received nearly 848,000 more votes than Trump in New York. It’s too soon to analyze how Biden’s vote share will compare to former New York Sen. Hillary Clinton’s results in 2016.
Massive voter turnout buttressed both Biden and Trump this year. Both candidates have surpassed the popular vote record of 69.5 million set by Barack Obama in 2008, according to data from the Associated Press, and in some states ballots are still being counted.
”Despite all that has happened Trump got many, many more votes this time than last time. He has captivated the Republican base,” said Philip Klinkner, professor of government at Hamilton College. “It’s all about identity. He is using appeals to racial identity, religious identity, national identity. ... He’s tapped into an elaborate and very powerful sense of grievance.”
Polling was favorable for Biden and other Democrats in September and October, with a pandemic, high unemployment and low approval numbers plaguing Trump, and both House and Senate Democrats poured resources into races in traditional Republican turf, with varying amounts of success.
House Democrats notched several unexpected losses and were outflanked by Republicans in some races, prompting U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., to leave her post as leader of House Democrat’s campaign arm on Monday.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D- Calif., said that Joe Biden received a “mandate” to grow the economy and fight COVID-19 this election. Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., added: “This election was more a referendum on who can handle COVID well, than anything else. The Donald Trump approach was repudiated, the Joe Biden approach was embraced.”
Schumer has defended his handling of U.S. Senate races and expressed optimism that Democrats will win the two run-offs in Georgia.
Meanwhile, in the rank-and-file, finger-pointing and blame is dividing Democratic House members. Some representatives, like U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D- Va., blamed progressives for embracing the “defund the police” movement and not shaking off Republican claims that Democrats favor socialism, according to published reports.
One of the most progressive voices in the party, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-Bronx, in a lengthy Twitter commentary and New York Times interview, attributed some of the races lost by Democrats to poorly run campaigns.
”Before we even had any data yet in a lot of these races, there was already finger-pointing that this was progressives’ fault and that this was the fault of the Movement for Black Lives,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “I’ve looked through a lot of these campaigns that lost, and the fact of the matter is if you’re not spending $200,000 on Facebook with fund-raising, persuasion, volunteer recruitment, get-out-the-vote the week before the election, you are not firing on all cylinders. And not a single one of these campaigns were firing on all cylinders.”