BELMONT — Republicans again swept the 15 races for the Allegany County Board of Legislators.
All vote tallies, provided by the Allegany County Board of Elections, were unofficial and did not include absentee or affidavit votes. The last time a Democrat sat on the board was in 2009, while the last non-Republican was independent Kevin LaForge, who lost his seat in 2017.
District 1
In District 1, seven candidates appeared on the ballot. Jennifer Ricketts Swales received 1,434 votes on the Republican line, Philip Stockin received 1,360 votes on the Republican line, and Kevin Fred Demick received 1,333 votes on the Republican line to win the seats.
Brian Webb received 330 votes on the Democratic line, Shane Enders received 301 votes on the People for Allegany independent line, Bridgette Tojek received 261 votes on the Peoples Constitution independent line, and Nic Gunning received 259 votes on the Democratic line. Officials reported 13 write-in votes.
District 1 includes the towns of Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, Centerville, Granger, Hume and Rushford, as well as the village of Angelica.
District 2
Uncontested races in District 2 led to three more Republican wins. John Ricci received 1,198 votes; Gretchen Hanchett received 1,125 votes on the Republican line and 53 on the Gretchen 4 Growth independent line for 1,176 votes; and Dwight Mike Healy received 1,059 votes on the Republican line. Officials reported 27 write-in votes.
District 2 includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward, and the villages of Belmont and Cuba.
District 3
In District 3, two incumbents and a newcomer won over the third incumbent.
Debra A. Root received 1,200 votes on the Republican line and 193 on the Conservative line for 1,393 votes; Dwight Fanton received 1,118 votes on the Republican line and 193 on the Conservative line for 1,311 votes; and Adam Cyr received 1,049 votes on the Republican line and 31 on the Apolitical independent line for 1,080 votes. Incumbent William G. Dibble II received 428 votes on the Conservative and 48 on the Healthy Community independent line for 476 votes. There were six write-ins.
District 3 includes the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg.
District 4
Republicans also defeated an independent in District 4.
James Rumfelt received 1,053 votes, Steven Harvey received 938 votes, and Gary Barnes received 910 votes, all on the Republican line for four-year terms.
Former legislator Kevin LaForge received 615 votes on the Apolitical independent line. Officials reported 17 write-in votes
District 4 includes the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.
District 5
Philip B. Curran received 1,048 votes on the Republican line and 44 on the Open independent line for 1,048 votes; Janice L. Burdick received 978 votes on the Republican line; and William Brooke Harris received 973 votes on the Republican line for seats on the board.
Ly A. Kesse received 320 votes on the Democratic line and 65 on the Working Families line for 385 votes. Dustin Gordon received 197 votes on the Patriot independent line.
District 5 includes the towns of Alfred, Allen, Almond, Birdsall, Burns, Grove and West Almond; and the villages of Alfred, Almond and Canaseraga.
Officials recorded 27 write-in votes.