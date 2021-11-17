Republican senators are no fans of a U.S. Postal Service pilot program testing the viability of local post offices providing limited banking services to customers.
But New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand has advocated taking the concept even further than the test program.
Sen. Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican and top minority member of the Senate Banking Committee, joined Sen. John Boozman, R-Ark., and a number of GOP colleagues in raising concerns over the program. In September, the USPS quietly launched the pilot program in four cities to gauge interest — the Bronx, Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Falls Church, Va.
In a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the senators questioned USPS’s legal authority to implement a banking program unrelated to its mission of providing “reliable, affordable, universal mail service.” They note that the Postal Service launched the program without notifying Congress.
When reports of the pilot program first went public in October, Ranking Member Toomey immediately raised concerns, saying in a statement:
“You would have to work very hard to come up with a worse idea than having the government become a national bank executed through the post office,” he said. “Even if the U.S. Postal Service was the most competent, professional and best-run organization on the planet, they should not be in the business of banking.
“We have banks,” Toomey continued. “The idea that the government is going to do a better job is just laughable.”
As the senators argue in their letter to DeJoy, the pilot program exceeds USPS’s legal authority and fails to comply with relevant regulations and procedural requirements. They argue the “ill-advised” pilot could be used as a step towards nationalizing the U.S. banking system, as President Joe Biden’s nominee for comptroller of the currency, Saule Omarova, has proposed.
“The Postal Service’s misguided expansion into consumer financial services raises the troubling possibility of government-run banking in the future,” the senators’ letter states. “This suggestion is not merely theoretical; one recent legislative proposal would have authorized the Federal Reserve to establish retail bank accounts accessible through the Postal Service.”
The senators argue the “radical expansion of the government’s role in providing financial services is equally unnecessary and ill-advised.”
Under the pilot program, customers may cash payroll or business checks of up to $500, turning them into Visa gift cards that can be used to buy goods or withdraw cash at an ATM.
DeJoy, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who is laboring to reduce the USPS’s billions in debt and improve efficiency, has said the goal is to offer another option to Americans who don’t use or don’t have access to a bank for basic transactions.
Those without bank accounts, advocates argue, often use payday loans or check-cashing services to convert their paychecks to cash, which can result in high fees. Postal banking is also popular with immigrants, whose home countries often offer similar services within their postal systems.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., is a postal bank service advocate, saying it could generate badly needed revenue (as much as $9 billion per year) for the Postal Service. In October, she praised the latest pilot program but noted that the Postal Banking Act she proposed in 2020 with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., would be more expansive, offering low-cost checking and savings accounts, ATMs, mobile banking and even low-interest loans.
Toomey and his GOP colleagues, in their letter to DeJoy, suggest that entering into products and services unrelated to the Postal Service’s mission will divert attention and resources away from the core function of mail delivery. ‘
“Historically, the Postal Service has failed to effectively provide financial services and compete with private sector innovation,” their letter states, noting that from 2007-19 the Postal Service lost more than $75 billion.
“Given that these losses occurred over a period of time when the Postal Service was exclusively focused on mail delivery, it would be imprudent to shift attention and resources toward an area in which the agency lacks experience.”