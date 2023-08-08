BUFFALO — A migrant from Venezuela facing a charge of rape in Western New York has touched off a firestorm of criticism from Republicans, who have been critical of Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz’s response to the state’s migrant crisis.
The Buffalo News reported Tuesday that the Republican Caucus of the Erie County Legislature, Erie County Republican Chairman Michael Kracker and Chrissy Casilio, Republican challenger to Poloncarz in this year’s election, all released statements blaming him.
“This problem is at our doorstep because the County Executive welcomed it,” the caucus said in a statement.
The News reported Poloncarz has condemned the reported rape and said that “any asylum-seeker who shatters the sacred trust placed in them by violating the law, including against a fellow asylum seeker, as in this matter, should be swiftly prosecuted and deported after they are punished for their crimes.”
Jesus D. Guzman-Bermudez, 26, is accused of raping a woman in a Cheektowaga hotel on Aug. 2. A statement from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office said the reported rape took place in the presence of a 3-year-old child.
The accused was arraigned Friday morning before Cheektowaga Town Court Justice David M. Stevens on multiple charges, including felony counts of first-degree rape and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child and a violation of second-degree harassment.
The New reported he was held without bail and a temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Prosecutors indicated the victim and the suspect know each other.
State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ott, R-North Tonawanda, also weighed in on the case, stating, “Another day in New York, and another failed Democrat policy has led to another victim.”
Ortt said New York City continues to ship migrants to Upstate communities “with no transparency or communication” and that the accused “was brought to Western New York courtesy of failed Democrat ‘sanctuary’ and open border policies which have created chaos across our country, state and now here in Western New York.”
New York City has sent 16 busloads with about 530 migrants to Western New York after running out of room in its own emergency shelters, the News reported, citing an Erie County organizations working with migrants who have arrived.
They are being housed in three hotels near the Buffalo-Niagara International Airport.
Many Upstate counties, including Cattaraugus and Allegany, have resisted any idea of taking in migrants. Leaders in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties declared states of emergency to bar local hotels from accepting migrants.
Erie County was the exception, and Poloncarz said in June that the emergency orders were likely illegal and “morally repugnant.” A judge in Westchester County agreed, ruling that such stances on the part of counties across the state was illegal.