BELMONT — The Republican nominations for almost every Allegany County Board of Legislators seat will head to party voters for a primary in June.
The Allegany County Board of Elections reported that petitions were filed requiring Republican primaries in Districts 2, 3, 4 and 5 before the March 25 deadline for party line nominations for the Nov. 2 general election.
Petitions received by the Board of Elections include:
• District 1 — Democratic filings were submitted by Nic Gunning and Brian Webb. Republican petitions were submitted by Philip Stockin, Kevin Fred Demick and Jennifer Ricketts Swales. Stockin is the only incumbent running for reelection in the district. District 1 includes the towns of Angelica, Belfast, Caneadea, Centerville, Granger, Hume and Rushford, as well as the village of Angelica.
• District 2 — Five petitions for Republican nominations were submitted, including incumbents David A. Decker, Dwight “Mike” Healy and John Ricci; and challengers Gretchen Hanchett and Harold Mitchell. District 2 covers the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson, Ward; and the villages of Belmont and Cuba.
• District 3 — Five Republican petitions included incumbent William G. Dibble II, Dwight R. Fanton and Debra A. Root; and challengers Scott R. Burt and Adam Cyr. In addition, Dibble, Fanton and Root submitted Conservative Party petitions, and are set to appear on the November ballot regardless of the GOP primary. District 3 covers the towns of Alma, Bolivar, Genesee, Independence, Scio, Willing and Wirt; and the villages of Bolivar and Richburg.
• District 4 — Five petitions for Republican nominations were filed. Four active petitions were filed on behalf of Gary Barnes, Steven Havey, Greg McAndrew, and James Rumfelt. A fifth petition, for former legislator Kevin LaForge, was declined. The district includes the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville.
• District 5 — Four Republican petitions were filed. Dustin Gordon is challenging incumbents Janice L. Burdick, Philip Curran and William Brooke Harris. The winners of the primary will also face Ly Kesse on the Democratic and Working Families party lines. District 5 includes the towns of Alfred, Allen, Almond, Birdsall, Burns, Grove and West Almond; and the villages of Alfred, Almond and Canaseraga.
The positions of the candidates on the June 22 primary ballot will be determined by lottery on Wednesday. All 15 board seats — three for each district — are up for new four-year terms in November.
For those seeking the seats, independent nominations may be sought by filing petitions with the Board of Elections. The petitions must be received between May 18 and 25.
Currently, the Board of Legislators is made up entirely of Republicans, with only one independent and no Democrats sitting on the board in the last decade.