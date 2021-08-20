Republican members of the New York Senate and Assembly warn that potential impacts of state Democrats' climate legislation could increase the cost of gasoline by as much as 55 cents per gallon and increase home heating costs by more than 25%.
GOP lawmakers on Friday conducted the second of what they called listening sessions on the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) in Niagara County. Discussions revolved around the potential impacts on small businesses, farms and sectors of the energy industry.
Sen. George Borrello said the legislation would hurt middle-class New Yorkers in Upstate the most.
"In my district, and Upstate as a whole, public transit options are extremely limited, meaning that residents would be forced to cut deeper into their budgets to afford the crippling increases in the price of gas and home heating fuel this proposal would create," the Chautauqua County senator said.
"Just as devastating would be the impact on our small businesses, farms and manufacturers who would see their operating costs skyrocket, hurting their ability to grow and create jobs," Borrello added.
If enacted, CCIA includes several initiatives to address climate change and expand and grow clean and renewable energy, including establishing a climate pollution fee — a carbon tax of $55 per ton of fossil fuel emissions in order to reach renewable energy mandates.
Advocates say it would create thousands of new green energy jobs and and address disadvantaged communities and neighborhoods impacted by pollution and climate change with energy rebates to low- and moderate-income households as well as nonprofits and small businesses.
Friday's session was led by Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman Robert Smullen, ranking GOP members of the Senate and Assembly Environmental Conservation Committees, and Assemblyman Phil Palmesano, ranking GOP member of the Assembly Energy Committee.
The lawmakers cited the Tax Foundation in rating New York with the seventh-highest gas tax in the country, at 43.12 cents per gallon, with California the highest at 62.47 cents per gallon. They said CCIA would raise New York’s tax to 98.12 cents per gallon, an increase of more than 127%, and would make New York’s gas tax more than 57% higher than any other state.
New York has repeatedly been named one of the worst business tax climates in the nation by the Tax Foundation, the lawmakers pointed out.
Assemblyman Andrew Goodell, R-Jamestown, said Wester New York residents must rely on personal vehicles to commute to work, get groceries or take their children to daycare or afterschool activities.
He charged that "Democrats are more than happy to subsidize the New York City subway system by over $3 billion annually to avoid even a modest increase in subway fares" needed to cover the actual costs of the system.
"It is grossly unfair that rural residents, who pay for all the costs of owning, maintaining, insuring and operating their own cars, should face such a huge tax increase while their urban neighbors receive a huge transportation subsidy," Goodell said.
Goodell added that increasing Upstate heating costs would further burden senior citizens, retirees, families and the working poor.
"Our objective should be to minimize overall greenhouse gas emissions by implementing a thoughtful, balanced approach, not by maximizing the loss of businesses, industries and residents to other states which have much lower taxes and much better business environments," he said.
Republicans, including Borrello and Assemblyman Joseph Giglio of Gowanda, have introduced a proposal that would require the Public Service Commission and the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority to conduct comprehensive cost-benefit analysis of renewable energy systems and to compare those costs with other ways of producing electricity.