ALBANY — Republicans in the State Legislature want to roll back criminal justice reforms of the past few years, saying the results have been a disastrous rise in crime.
“New Yorkers have told us repeatedly that their number one concern is the state’s rising crime rate,” state Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County said Monday. “While New York’s Democratic leaders continue to ignore those pleas to restore public safety, our Conference is taking the lead with a package of proposals that will end the catch-and-release system that has emboldened criminals, demoralized our law enforcement community and made our streets more dangerous.”
Sen. Tom O’Mara, R-Big Flats, also was front and center Monday during a press conference in Albany to unveil a package of “Create a Safer New York” proposals to “strengthen support for law enforcement, fix the state’s broken criminal justice system, crack down on illegal gun crime and better protect crime victims and law-abiding New Yorkers.”
Members of law enforcement and victims’ advocates joined the lawmakers.
“From misguided bail, prison discipline and parole reforms stemming from the ‘defund the police’ movement, we have seen over the past several years this Legislature move in directions that many of us believe pose a serious danger to public safety and security throughout New York state,” O’Mara said. “This state has become less safe. We need to keep working against the Albany Democrats’ extreme, criminal-coddling law enforcement policies, stand behind our police officers, and resist radical efforts that threaten the safety and stability of our communities and neighborhoods.”
Some of the Republicans’ proposals are as follows:
• Creating the SAFER Communities Grant Program to invest in critical investigatory and prosecutorial resources designed to increase case clearance rates for homicide and gun crimes.
• Repealing HALT to protect corrections officers and allowing the use of familial DNA to give law enforcement more investigatory tools.
• Rolling back bail and discovery laws, and providing for judicial discretion regarding setting bail, as well as increasing penalties for habitual repeat offenders.
• Reducing the use of illegal firearms with increased funding for gun interdiction efforts and increasing penalties for crimes committed with stolen firearms, and mandatory consecutive sentencing for crimes involving illegal firearms.
• Making any misdemeanor or felony offense involving an illegal firearm bail eligible, and amending Raise the Age to ensure 16- and 17-year-olds charged with certain gun or gang-related crimes are prosecuted as adults.
• Authorizing judges to set lifetime orders of protection for certain crimes, such as violent and domestic violence felonies.