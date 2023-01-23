State lawmakers

State Sen. Tom O’Mara (front) and state Sen. George Borrello (behind) took part Monday in a press conference in Albany in which Republican lawmakers unveiled a package of tougher-on-crime legislation.

 Provided

ALBANY — Republicans in the State Legislature want to roll back criminal justice reforms of the past few years, saying the results have been a disastrous rise in crime.

“New Yorkers have told us repeatedly that their number one concern is the state’s rising crime rate,” state Sen. George Borrello of Chautauqua County said Monday. “While New York’s Democratic leaders continue to ignore those pleas to restore public safety, our Conference is taking the lead with a package of proposals that will end the catch-and-release system that has emboldened criminals, demoralized our law enforcement community and made our streets more dangerous.”

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social