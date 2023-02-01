After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 state budget address Wednesday, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. George Borrello both questioned the increase in the $227 billion spending plan.

Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he liked the governor’s education and mental health portions of the budget. “I want to see how they are going to work,” he said. “The devil is in the details.”

(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social