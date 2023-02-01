After Gov. Kathy Hochul’s 2023 state budget address Wednesday, Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and state Sen. George Borrello both questioned the increase in the $227 billion spending plan.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, said he liked the governor’s education and mental health portions of the budget. “I want to see how they are going to work,” he said. “The devil is in the details.”
At $31.5 billion, the amount of 2023 local school aid would increase by $2.1 billion — $1.5 billion of it in foundation aid. The governor also increased mental health aid.
“It’s a mirror of her State of the State address,” Giglio said. “We don’t know the numbers yet.” Republicans on the Assembly Ways and Means Committee will break down the budget for members, he said.
The real problem Giglio has with the budget is that it’s just too large. “It’s astronomical,” he said. “It’s over a $5 billion increase.”
And while Hochul announced she’s increasing the state reserves with federal COVID-19 money,” Giglio said, “I’m a little skeptical of a $5.4 billion increase. I want to know where we are financially.”
Giglio said he didn’t hear a lot of policy in the budget, as has often been the case in the past. He thinks Hochul’s proposals for minor changes in bail reform don’t go far enough and may not even survive budget negotiations with Assembly and Senate Democratic leaders.
The governor wants the least restrictive bail, Gigllio said. “She didn’t get into dangerousness,” he said.”That’s my biggest concern.” Judges need to have enough discretion to require bail if someone is potentially dangerous.
Small businesses need some relief from shoplifters who steal merchandise and come back to steal again even after they are arrested, Giglio said.
“We’ve got to do something about the persistent criminals,” Giglio said. “It is costing small businesses a lot of money.”
He added, “Bail reform needs to be reworked, not tweaked. We need to give total discretion back to the judges. It’s about jeeping the most dangerous people out of our communities.”
On agriculture, Giglio said he applauded the governor’s proposal for tax credits for farmers, “but you have to make money.” Dairy farmers margins are small as it is, he said. The Farm Labor Act is also raising farmers’ costs as the overtime ceiling is lowered from the current 60 hours a week.
“Their margins have shrunk, but we have to make sure they stay in operation,” Giglio said. “I think (Hochul) understands Western New York agriculture.”
IN PREPARED remarks, Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said, “There is no more obvious message that New York State is on the wrong track than our unrivaled national standing as ‘number one’ for the outmigration of our residents. That fact should be a call to action for our governor as she charts the path forward for our state.”
Burrello said while he and his GOP colleagues will delve into the details in the coming days, the initial takeaway from Hochul’s proposed budget is that there are “more of the same policies and approach that got us where we are. Rather than make badly needed structural reforms in programs where growth is exploding and leading us toward dangerous levels of debt as state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli noted this week, this massive $227 billion budget simply funnels more money into areas ... that we know are rife with inefficiency and abuse, such as the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) and Medicaid.”
Missing, Borrello said, is tax relief that residents need to keep household budgets afloat as inflation and rising energy costs compound New York’s already-high cost of living. Stronger public safety measures and bail reform rollbacks that New Yorkers cite as their number one priority are nowhere, he added.
“Our small businesses, who are crying out for relief from the nearly $8 billion in pandemic unemployment debt that they have been unfairly saddled with, have apparently been hung out to dry once again,” the senator said.
STATE SEN. TOM O’MARA, R-Big Flats, said Hochul’s proposed budget remains a “spend, spend, spend strategy that’s a billion miles away from making New York State more affordable for taxpayers.”
Like he did following Hochul’s State of the State message in early January, O’Mara warned that the state’s Democrat leaders are again eyeing long-term commitments for higher state spending that will require tax increases, more state borrowing and an unsustainable debt burden for taxpayers. Last year’s $220-billion spending plan left New York with the nation’s second-highest state budget, behind only California.
He noted that the governor’s proposal already calls for increasing the current state budget by $7 billion, even before final negotiations with legislative leaders.
“Gov. Hochul’s proposed budget ... largely ignores the reality that New York state remains one of America’s highest-taxed, least affordable, most debt-ridden and overregulated states, and that we’re leading the nation in population loss. The spending habits of this government under one-party, all-Democrat control can only make New York a more expensive place to live and do business.”
Nothing in the plan seriously addresses the need for lower taxes across the board, less regulation, debt reduction, mandate relief, O’Mara said.
O’Mara was recently reappointed as the Ranking Republican member on the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees the Legislature’s annual budget adoption process.
Joint Senate-Assembly budget hearings are scheduled to begin next week.