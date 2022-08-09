Lee Zeldin

New York gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin, R-Long Island, speaks Monday against lowering the overtime threshold for farm workers in the state.

NEW SCOTLAND (TNS) — Top state and federal Republican officials are pushing back against a substantial subsidy for farm owners that is intended to cover overtime costs for their workers, asserting the answer is to instead avoid lowering the overtime threshold.

"It's not about changing it to 40 hours and trying to slap Band-Aids on it," U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Long Island Republican and GOP nominee for governor, said during a news conference Monday at Stanton's Feura Farm, a family run business in southern Albany County. "We're here today to stand up to do the right thing, not come to fix partially, temporarily the wrong thing if this goes forward. It's not too late to for the state to act to defend its farms."

