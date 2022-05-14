OLEAN — More than 100 Cattaraugus County Republicans had a front row seat Friday night to what amounts to a congressional candidate free-for-all.
Most of the tickets for the county GOP spring cocktail party at the Bartlett Country Club had been sold before U.S. Rep. Tom Reed announced his resignation abruptly Tuesday on the floor of the House.
While Reed had already announced he would not seek re-election, and U.S. Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-Utica, won the endorsement of the county chairmen in the new 23rd Congressional District, those lines have since been ruled unconstitutional.
New district lines for Congress and state Senate are expected to be formally announced next Friday. Candidates interested in running for Congress and state Senate will need to circulate nominating petitions. A primary would be held in August.
In the meantime, county chairmen — Democrats and Republicans — would nominate candidates to run in a special election to complete the remainder of Reed’s term which ends Dec. 31.
Now, Tenney is being dogged by three Republicans: Former state Sen. Cathy Young of Olean; George Borrello of Sunset Bay, the current state senator; and Steuben County Republican Chairman Joe Sempolinski, a former Reed aide.
All were considering entering the race until Tenny, faced with a new Democratic-leaning district, jumped from the 22nd Congressional District to the 23rd and brought along her $1.1 million campaign fund. Young and Sempolinski dropped out and Borrello circulated petitions in a new senate district.
Democrats previously endorsed Max Della Pia of Yates County, who ran in a five-way Democratic primary for Congress four years ago, are expected to nominate him to run in the new district as well as in the special election next Friday.
Reed’s resignation “complicates things,” Borrello agreed in an interview with the Olean Times Herald earlier Friday. “We all realized it was illegal gerrymandering. They tried to cut the number of Republican (leaning) districts in half.”
Claudia Tenney was “a political refugee with no place to run back home” Borrello said. “The new maps may give her a better chance in her home district.”
Borrello is counting on the special master in the case, Jonathan Cervas, who has already drawn up redistricting plans for Delaware and Pennsylvania, to draw more competitive races. He expects the maps to be fair, because Cervas “doesn’t have a dog in this hunt.”
Tenney has traveled widely across the Southern Tier District — that now includes the Erie County Southtowns — since announcing her candidacy. Buffalo developer Carl Paladino has hosted a fundraiser for Tenney.
YOUNG COMMENTSIn a statement to the Times Herald on Friday, Young said, “My phone has exploded with calls and text messages from people urging me to run and offering their support. I am proud to have a 25-year plus record of serving communities throughout the Southern Tier, delivering jobs and tax relief, and standing up for our Conservative values. I’ve led the fight against the liberal New York City-driven agenda that has been so harmful to our state and our way of life.
”If I decide to go to Washington, I will dedicate the same passion and drive to fighting Joe Biden’s radical policies that are destroying our Country and have made families suffer with out-of-control inflation, skyrocketing gas prices and food shortages. This is a critical moment in time to save our country and our children’s future.{/span}
”My heart and priorities continue to be with the people and communities in our region, and I will always fight to bring them hope, prosperity and opportunity,” Young said. “I’m grateful for the overwhelming support I’ve received so far and I am looking forward to seeing the final lines for the Southern Tier’s congressional district that will be released by the court next week.”{/span}
Rather than a free-for-all, Borrello said he considers the Republicans considering running for Reed’s seat as part of a resurgent Republican Party.
“It brought a lot of people out of hiding,” Borrello said of Reed’s abrupt resignation. “Where were these people before? I jumped onto the” sinking ship to help right it while others ran away.”
Borrello said, “We really have to wait until we see the new maps. I will go where I think I can do the most good.”
As one of the larger counties in the current 23rd Congressional District, Borrello’s home county of Chautauqua would have a proportional share of the county chairmens’ weighted vote to appoint a GOP candidate for the special election.
“With fair maps, I think the Republicans will do well,” Borrello said.
GOP COUNTY CHAIRCattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr., likes the prospects of his preferred candidate, Young, the former assembly member and state senator who now heads the Center for Cornell University’s Excellence in Food and Agriculture.
Keis thinks the new maps from the special master may offer Tenney an opportunity to remain in Utica, opening up the primary process to people who reside in the district — whatever it ends up looking like.
Two other county Republican chairman also attended Friday’s GOP cocktail party — Mike Healey of Allegany County and Nichole Ellis of Chautauqua County.
“I’d love to have Cathy Young run,” Keis said. “It all depends on where they draw the lines and what Claudia Tenney decides. We should know the districts by the 20th.”
After that, Keis said, the Republican county chairman will meet soon afterward in a central location to name a candidate for the special election.
He said he would be hesitant to name someone from outside the district for the special election. Tenney couldn’t be appointed unless she resigned from her congressional seat.
There was some talk of a place holder being named to run in the special election would be likely, Keis said.
“Kathy has a tremendous amount of support and George has done a tremendous job as a state senator,” Keis said. “Joe is a friend of mine.”
Keis added: “If Claudia Tenney decides to run, it makes it easier for everybody.” He’s not sure who would run against her in a primary — if anyone.
“We have to win this race. It’s a Republican district. It was put together by Democrats as a Republican district,” Keis said.
“I just don’t know if I can bring myself to vote for Claudia for the last of Tom Reed’s term when she doesn’t live in the district.”