Area sales tax revenues were a mixed bag in March, but the first quarter turned in double-digit increases compared to 2021.
The Office of the State Comptroller, in its monthly local sales tax collections report, noted higher across-the-board sales tax collections for the first quarter of 2022. Officials noted that inflation is at least partially responsible for the increase.
“Local sales tax collections continue to come in strong. While local governments are collecting more, they are also dealing with some of the same increased costs that consumers and private businesses are,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “With prices rising, we’re watching closely to see what impact the rate of inflation and economic volatility is having on New York’s economic recovery.”
The Consumer Price Index, a common benchmark for inflation, rose 8.5% between March 2021 and March 2022, the highest in 40 years. However, first quarter sales tax receipts outpaced inflation by large margins.
Cattaraugus County reported $5.01 million in sales tax receipts for March, up 2.5% over March 2021. For the first quarter, sales tax receipts totalled $12.33 million, up 14.2% over the first three months of 2021.
The city of Olean saw sales tax receipts slip 6.6% in March, to around $511,400. For the first quarter, $1.31 million in sales taxes were reported, up 9.3% from the first quarter of 2021.
The city's fiscal year ends May 31. Since June 1, 2021, the city has reported $4.71 million in sales tax receipts, up 17.2% from the first 10 months of the 2021-22 fiscal year.
The current city budget estimated $4.45 million in receipts. Even without April and May receipts, the sales tax receipts are about 5.8% higher than budgeted.
The city of Salamanca saw sales taxes decline 11.4% to $84,400 in March. For the first quarter of 2022, receipts were around $214,800, up 7.4% from the first quarter of 2021. The city operates on a calendar year budget schedule.
Allegany County sales tax receipts were up 4% in March compared to March 2021, with $2.95 million reported. For the first quarter, receipts of $7.09 million were up 16.5% from 2021.
Across Western New York, receipts of $129.14 million were recorded in March, up 12.7% from the year before. Erie County led the region in raw receipts as well as percentage increase over 2021, with $96.52 million, up 15%. For the first quarter, receipts were up 16.4%, with $319.97 million reported.
Statewide, sales tax receipts in March totalled $1.99 billion, up 32% from March 2021. For the first quarter, receipts of $5.17 billion were up 21.1% from 2021.